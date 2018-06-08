BEIJING — A news report says Chinese tech giant ZTE Corp.’s chairman has promised no further compliance violations and apologized to its 80,000 employees in a letter.

The South China Morning Post said Friday that chairman Yin Yimin also apologized to customers and business partners for the disruption caused by ZTE’s violation of U.S. export restrictions.

A ZTE spokesman, Zhang Hui, confirmed Yin sent a letter to employees but said he could not release its contents.

The Post quoted Yin as saying there were “problems in our compliance culture” and ZTE should “hold the relevant people accountable and avoid similar issues in future.”

The company spokesman, Zhang, said he could not confirm what changes ZTE might make in response to U.S. demands to replace its chairman and other top executives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.