At a nearby nursing home, dozens of elderly residents were evacuated on rubber boats.
Rescue efforts near mudslides and swollen rivers continued across storm-hit areas as workers looked for those still missing from the typhoon, which left more than 30 dead.
Typhoon Hagibis hit the region Saturday and left thousands of homes in central and northern Japan flooded, damaged or without power.
