Amnesty says Mahmudi and Hamidi discovered more than 100 videos of alleged abuse that took place in eastern Afghanistan’s Logar province. Amnesty says some of the alleged victims were killed.

Afghan officials did not respond to requests for comment on the detentions.

The two activists initially spoke earlier this month to a local TV network, TOLO News, as well as The Guardian newspaper in the U.K.

