Reports in Thai media said five people had been injured but there was no immediate official announcement about casualties.
The website of the newspaper Matichon said the unrest was related to fear of a COVID-19 outbreak in the prison. The Public Health Ministry previously said two prisoners at a facility it didn’t specify were found to be infected with the virus and the Corrections Department on March 18 banned inmates’ relatives nationwide from prison visits for 14 days.
Thai prisons have a reputation for overcrowding.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.