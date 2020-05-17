The agreement states Abdullah will lead peace negotiations with the Taliban and appoint half of the country’s cabinet ministers according to Afghan officials briefed on the document.

Also part of the deal, controversial former vice president and former warlord, Abdurrashid Dostum will be promoted to the position of marshal and gain a seat on the national security council, the officials said. Dostom has been accused of beating and ordering the rape of a political rival while in office. The Afghan officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the press.

Months of political bickering in Kabul has sucked time and energy away from the push for peace in Afghanistan and even with the deal reached Sunday, it’s unclear if the Afghan government will be able to make up for lost time.

Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban originally slated for early March have not begun and in the meantime violence across the country has spiked.

After a brutal attack on a maternity ward in Kabul last week, Ghani ordered his forces to relaunch offensive operations against the Taliban. The Taliban responded by calling Ghani’s move a “declaration of war.”

The Taliban denied responsibility for the maternity ward attack, but Afghan officials insist they were behind it. U.S. special representative Zalmay Khalilzad pushed back against the government statements and said the United States believed the Islamic State was to blame.

By appointing Abdullah as the peace talks lead, the deal reached also opens a number of questions about who will have the ultimate authority to make decisions once talks with the Taliban begin. The United States began engaging with the Taliban in peace talks years ago and some credit Khalilzad’s success with the degree of autonomy he was given by President Trump.

The Afghan presidential election held in September was marred by reports of fraud and irregularities. Abdullah cited those reports when he rejected the results that declared Ghani the winner. In the weeks that followed the two men held rival inaugurations and began taking steps to set up parallel governments.

Ghani and Abdullah have been political rivals for years and already have experience sharing power. After a disputed election in 2014, the two men were forced into a different power sharing agreement. And they both pledged never to share power again on the campaign trail, blaming the set up for government inaction.

The deal comes after months of intense U.S. pressure on the Afghan leaders. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Kabul during the coronavirus pandemic to try and broker a deal. When he was unable, he threatened to cut $1 billion in U.S. aid to the country and a second billion if the deadlock persisted. It’s unclear if that initial $1 billion had already been appropriated or not.