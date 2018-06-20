MANSEHRA, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan say 15 people have died in two road accidents.

Officer Mohammad Javed Khan says a vehicle drove off a road in a mountainous area in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing nine people and injuring another four. Hours earlier, a vehicle carrying tourists in the scenic Swat Valley drove into a river, killing six people and injuring three.

Crashes are common in Pakistan, where roads are poorly maintained and traffic laws are widely ignored.

