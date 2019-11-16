He told reporters early Saturday that the blast targeted a paramilitary Frontier Corps vehicle.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack.
Baluchistan has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by armed groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s gas and mineral resources. Islamist militants also operate in the region.
On Oct. 30, a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into a police vehicle, killing one policeman in the town of Loralai in Balochistan.
