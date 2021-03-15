Suhai Aziz, a police officer, said the attack targeted the rangers.
No one claimed responsibility but authorities said they were still investigating.
Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province. Attacks by militants and separatists who are mainly active in neighboring Baluchistan province have also targeted troops in Karachi and elsewhere in the country.
