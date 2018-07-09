MOSCOW — A Russian space vehicle loaded with food, fuel and other supplies has blasted off for the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-09 lifted off as scheduled at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday (5:51 p.m. EDT Monday) from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It carries nearly three tons of supplies for the station’s crew.

The ship is expected to dock at the space outpost in less than four hours after the launch — a fast-track approach being tested for the first time. In the past, it took the Progress ships about six hours or two days to reach the space outpost.

The station’s current crew includes NASA astronauts Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold and Serena Aunon-Chancellor, a European Space Agency’s astronaut from Germany, Alexander Gerst, and Russians Oleg Artemyev and Sergey Prokopyev.

