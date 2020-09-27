Chinese soldiers fought on the North Korean side against U.S.-led forces in the South during the war on the Korean Peninsula.
Most of the 117 remains were found in the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea. It was the seventh annual repatriation, and the largest since the 437 returned in the first one in 2014. In all, the remains of 716 Chinese soldiers have been sent back.
This year’s return, originally planned for the spring, was postponed for several months because of the spread of COVID-19.
