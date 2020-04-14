It said South Korea’s military was monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea. It gave no further details, such as exactly how many projectile were launched and what type of projectiles they were.
In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
Most of the weapons tested were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells, and it’s unusual for North Korea to launch a cruise missile.
