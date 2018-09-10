Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in pose for a photo during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Moon met his Indonesian counterpart and asked Jakarta to support efforts to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP) (Associated Press)

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has asked his Indonesian counterpart to support efforts to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Indonesia has historical ties with North Korea. Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, was a friend of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. Sukarno’s daughter, Megawati Sukarnoputri, met Kim Jong Un’s dictator father, Kim Jong Il, in 2002 when she served as president.

Moon’s office says he met with visiting Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Monday and thanked him for assisting inter-Korean cooperation during the recent Asian Games in Indonesia.

The two Koreas marched together in the opening and closing ceremonies and fielded joint teams in some events.

Moon is to hold his third meeting with Kim Jong Un next week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.