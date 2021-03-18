Many found the offer irresistible, and so ensued what local media branded “Salmon Chaos.”

Dory Wang, a Sushiro marketing manager, said about 200 customers with the name “Salmon” on their identity card had visited one of the chain’s restaurants in recent days, adding that the response of seafood-loving Taiwanese had exceeded expectations. “We appreciated those who are willing to change their names for our sushi,” Wang said.

For some, the craze has proved more of a hassle.

“Five people requested a name change today and another six yesterday,” said Ou Minxin, an official at a local household registration office in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s second-largest city. “We have seen changed names such as ‘Hotness Salmon,’ ‘Dip Wasabi and Eat Salmon,’ and ‘Can’t Help but Want to Eat Free Salmon.’”

Ou said most of them changed their names back after having a meal. “It has indeed added to our workload but it is quite interesting,” he said.

But there’s a catch — and some diners may have bitten off more than they can chew.

Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior posted a reminder on Facebook that a person can only change their name three times in a lifetime, explaining that two of those will be wasted if a person changed their name to “Salmon” and back.

“This kind of name change not only wastes time but causes unnecessary paperwork,” deputy interior minister Chen Tsung-yen told reporters as he urged the public to “cherish administrative resources.”

One resident decided to add 36 characters to his name, including seafood-themed characters such as “crab” and “lobster,” local media reported.