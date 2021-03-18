Many found the offer irresistible, and so ensued what local media branded “Salmon Chaos.”

Dory Wang, a Sushiro marketing manager, said about 200 customers with the name “Salmon” on their identity card had visited one of the chain’s restaurants on Wednesday, adding that the response of seafood-loving Taiwanese had exceeded expectations. “We appreciated those who are willing to change their names for our sushi,” Wang said.

AD

AD

For some, the craze has proved more of a hassle.

“Five people requested a name change today and another six yesterday,” said Ou Minxin, an official at a local household registration office in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s second-largest city. “We have seen changed names such as ‘Hotness Salmon,’ ‘Dip Wasabi and Eat Salmon,’ and ‘Can’t Help but Want to Eat Free Salmon.’ ”

Ou said most of them changed their names back after having a meal. “It has indeed added to our workload, but it is quite interesting,” he said.

But there’s a catch — and some diners may have bitten off more than they can chew.

Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior posted a reminder on Facebook that a person can only change their name three times in a lifetime, explaining that two of those will be wasted if a person changed their name to “Salmon” and back.

AD

AD

“This kind of name change not only wastes time but causes unnecessary paperwork,” Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen told reporters as he urged the public to “cherish administrative resources.”

One resident decided to add 36 characters to his name, including seafood-themed characters such as “crab” and “lobster,” local media reported.