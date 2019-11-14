Buildings and monuments are largely obscured by the haze and an official health advisory has asked residents to avoid all physical activity outdoors.
Air pollution in northern India, including New Delhi, peaks in the winter due to smoke from agricultural fires.
The smoke from fields mixes with vehicle emissions and construction dust, making it the world’s most polluted capital.
