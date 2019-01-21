Scores of Afghan security forces were killed Monday when a suicide bomber in a Humvee rammed a training compound of the national intelligence agency in Wardak Province, officials there said.

The Taliban insurgents immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security officials in Kabul speaking on the condition of anonymity, told news agencies that the death toll could reach higher than 120, with a large number wounded.

The massive bombing destroyed most of the building in the provincial capital where about 150 counterinsurgency troops are based, officials there said. The bombing was followed by gunmen who entered the compound in a truck and began shooting.

The attack followed an equally brazen Taliban assault Sunday on a government convoy in Logar Province, in which the provincial governor barely escaped and eight of his bodyguards were killed.

However, a spokesman for the Wardak governor, Mohibullah Sharifzai, disputed reports of high casualties. He said five people were confirmed dead and 12 wounded, rejecting press reports of higher figures. In addition, Sharifzai said, all three attackers were dead, one killed in the bomb vehicle and two shot dead by guards.

