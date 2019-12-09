Suriya said the owner of the rented kayaks was told by the friends that Juszkiewicz called them from his mobile phone to say he was being pulled out to sea by high waves and strong winds and his kayak had already flipped over once.

The search began Saturday but was cut short by darkness.

Suriya said navy and police personnel took part in searching Sunday, along with provincial workers and volunteers.

Five ships and a helicopter joined the operation Monday in areas away from shore, while searchers on jet skis combed areas closer to shore, he said.

