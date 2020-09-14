The landslide early Sunday swept three villages before the slide stopped at a river. Continuous rainfall had made it difficult for rescuers on Sunday.
Weather conditions had improved Monday around Sindhupalchowk district, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu, allowing the rescuers to access the higher grounds, he said.
Landslides are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season that usually ends in September.
