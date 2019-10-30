The video, “Let’s Go to Snowy Mt. Fuji,” shows a man who identifies himself as TEDZU panting and saying his fingers are freezing and he has trouble operating his smartphone.

The man, walking along a fence and apparently nearing the summit, says he was slipping. The video showed him going feet up, his hiking gear hurtling away before ending abruptly.

Mount Fuji climbing season ended last month.

