Lam was one of five shareholders and staff at the Causeway Bay Book shop in Hong Kong, which sold books and magazines purporting to tell the inside lives Chinese leaders and scandals surrounding them. He was put into Chinese custody in 2015 and was released on bail and allowed to return to Hong Kong in June 2016.
Lam left Hong Kong for Taiwan last year over extradition fears and has remained outspoken about the diminishing space for free speech in Hong Kong. Although claimed by Beijing as its own territory, self-governing Taiwan has become a safe haven for critics of the Chinese government, with its flourishing democracy and robust defense of civil rights.
Lam raised nearly $200,000 through online fundraising to fund his new bookstore in Taiwan, which he still plans to open on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.