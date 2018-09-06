Philippine opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV gestures during a news conference as he continues to be holed up in the Philippine Senate Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. Senator Trillanes, who is the president’s fiercest critic in Congress has remained holed up in the Senate to avoid what he considers an illegal arrest after the president voided his amnesty as a rebel military officer. Also on Wednesday, Trillanes IV told reporters his lawyers would file a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation voiding his 2011 amnesty for taking part in failed coup attempts years ago. (Bullit Marquez/Associated Press)

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine senator who took refuge in the legislature to avoid an arrest order by President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the Supreme Court to declare the move illegal.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV is a fierce critic of Duterte. He told the high court in a petition Thursday that Duterte’s proclamation voiding his 2011 amnesty as a former rebel military officer and ordering his arrest is based on “big lies.”

The standoff has unraveled while Duterte is on a visit to the Middle East.

The Department of Justice says Duterte voided Trillanes’s amnesty because the senator did not file a proper application and admit guilt for his role in past coup attempts. Trillanes showed documents and news reports disproving Duterte’s claims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.