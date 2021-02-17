On Feb. 10 Sall announced that vaccinations would begin at the end of February, starting with medical personnel and people at risk. He asked the Minister of Health and Social Action to take all the health, logistical, financial and social mobilization arrangements necessary for launching vaccination campaigns throughout the country.
Senegal is also expecting nearly 1.3 million vaccine doses through the COVAX initiative.
Senegal has already received 1,117 freezers approved by the World Health Organization for the storage of vaccines and cold rooms have been installed, according to the health ministry.
