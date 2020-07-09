Seoul Metropolitan Government said early Thursday that Mayor Park canceled all his official schedules for the day without specifying the reason. Park was scheduled to meet a presidential official Thursday afternoon at his office in Seoul City Hall.
As mayor of Seoul, the capital city of 10 million, Park is considered the second most powerful elected official in South Korea after the president. The 64-year-old has been serving as Seoul mayor since 2011 and has often been considered a presidential hopeful for the 2022 elections.
Formerly a student activist, Park became a human rights lawyer and led influential civic groups. He has been a vocal critic of social inequality and spoke out against members of country’s conservative elites, including former president Park Geun-hye. As mayor of Seoul, he supported rallies against the former president over a corruption scandal which eventually led to her impeachment.