FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2009, file photo, South Korean trucks transporting the Influenza medicine Tamiflu and Relenza get ready to leave for North Korean city of Kaesong as South Korean Army soldiers stand at customs, immigration and quarantine office in Paju, near the border village of the Panmunjom (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea.South Korea is scrambling to prevent the spread of the highly contagious African swine fever on its pig herds after North Korea confirmed an outbreak at a farm near its border with China. The banner read “Support materials to cure North Korea’s swine flu.” (Ahn Young-joon, File/Associated Press)

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is concerned North Korea is ignoring its calls for joint efforts to stem the spread of highly contagious African swine fever following an outbreak in North Korea.

South Korea’s agricultural ministry on Wednesday says blood tests of pigs from some 340 farms near the inter-Korean border conducted through Tuesday came back negative. Hundreds of fences and traps have been installed around the farms to prevent their pigs from contacting wild boars that roam in and out of North Korea.

Seoul says the North hasn’t responded to proposals for joint quarantine efforts. The disease, which has decimated pig herds in China and other Asian countries, is harmless to humans but for pigs is fatal and highly contagious.

