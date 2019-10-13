Meanwhile in northern Parwan province, police chief Mohfoz Walizada says a provincial appeal court’s prosecutor was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Charakar, the capital of the province.

He added that an investigation is ongoing into Saturday’s attack.

In northern Balkh province, a police spokesman, Adil Shah Adil, says a local pro-government cleric was also killed by unidentified gunmen.

No one immediately claimed attacks in Parwan and Balkh, but Taliban are active in both provinces.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD