A Jet Airways plane is parked as another moves to the runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, Feb. 14, 2018. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Domestic airfares in India have seen a sharp spike this week after the country grounded its Boeing 737 Max aircraft fleet in the wake of a deadly crash in Ethiopia on March 10 killing all 157 people on board.

An analysis by travel website Yatra.com showed an average fare hike of 65 percent on key routes compared to a year ago. The average hike recorded last month was just 30 percent.

Delhi-based aviation analyst, Neelam Mathews said there was a “direct correlation” between the fare spike and grounded jets as “less capacity meant fewer seats in the air.”

Director General of Civil Aviation in India announced on March 12 that the country would ground its Max planes and bar entry and transit of the planes from its airspace. SpiceJet, a leading airline had to cancel about 35 flights after grounding its 12 Max jets. The airline was expecting the delivery of over 100 more such planes.

Fares were likely to “stay high for the next three months,” said Kapil Kaul, chief executive of the Center for Aviation in South Asia. He said the demand was expected to be “robust” with elections due in April-May.

Despite being one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world with a 21 percent growth in air traffic last year, Indian carriers have faced turbulence this year.

In February, the Mumbai airport announced closure of its runway thrice a week till the end of March for maintenance work. Indigo airline, which has a lion’s share of the domestic market has been grappling with a pilot crunch and has reduced the number of daily flights it operates.

Facing a financial crisis, Jet airways has been forced to ground almost 20 percent of its fleet.

Kaul said the situation will impact airline finances as well depending on how long the Max aircraft remains grounded.

