Afghan girls and boys attend a demonstration asking Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to take action against the militant groups outside the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 12, 2018. (Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

An explosion, possibly carried out by a suicide bomber, near a rally involving Shiites in the Afghan capital on Monday killed at least six people, witnesses and officials said.

Hundreds of members of the Shiite religious minority have been protesting since Sunday evening outside the presidential palace over the government’s inability to stop a string of attacks on predominantly Shiite regions in the center of the country dominated by the ethnic Hazaras, who are mostly from the same sect.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack, although, affiliates of the Islamic State have claimed many of the strikes against Shiites, including one that killed scores of anti-government protesters in summer of 2016.

The hard line Sunni insurgent movement considers the Shiite branch of Islam to be a heresy and often targets civilians from that group. Estimates vary widely of the number of Shiites in the country but they are believed to make up roughly 10 percent of the population.

Police said the protesters were the target of the attack.

