Abe is expected to provide more details at a news conference later Friday.

Abe, 65, is Japan’s longest-serving leader. He began his current term in office in 2012, after previously serving as prime minister in 2006-07.

His tenure has been marked by efforts to revive Japan’s economy through a policy package known as Abenomics, although he failed to follow through with the fundamental changes many economists believe were necessary.

Other policies have included an expansion of Japan’s military defenses. Abe tried unsuccessfully to modify Japan’s pacifist postwar constitution to explicitly recognize the role of the country’s military self-defense forces, as part of a broader effort to counter the threats of a rising China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

More recently, Abe has enjoyed a close relationship with President Trump, with whom he has played golf several times.

Challenges faced by Abe’s administration have included Japan’s recovery from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, and demographic difficulties stemming from Japan’s aging population.

Abe had hoped to signal Japan’s revitalization by hosting and presiding over the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, before the coronavirus pandemic prompted officials to defer the Games until 2021.

Stocks in Tokyo fell sharply on Friday in response to the reports of Abe’s impending departure.

Abe’s exit raises the question of succession. Among the candidates are Shigeru Ishiba, 63, a former defense minister who lost the leadership race to Abe in 2012 and has since been critical of his leadership; Fumio Kishida, also 63, a former foreign minister who is seen as relatively moderate member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party; and Yoshihide Suga, 71, who serves as chief cabinet secretary and the government’s main spokesman, and is seen as a trusted aide of the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Tarō Aso, 79, is next in line if Abe steps down suddenly but is reportedly not interested in taking over after serving as prime minister from 2008-09.