Such protocols did not prevent the two countries from engaging in their deadliest violence in nearly 50 years in June, when soldiers armed with clubs studded with nails and metal rods clashed in a remote area of the western Himalayas.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed. The number of Chinese casualties remains unknown.

Both countries moved thousands of troops as well as tanks, artillery and fighter jets to areas close to the disputed and unmarked border, which is known as the Line of Actual Control. Despite numerous rounds of talks, tension remain high.

Col. Zhang Shuli, the spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army western theater command, said in a statement early Tuesday that Indian troops “blatantly fired upon Chinese border patrols with threatening shots” near the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. Chinese troops took unspecified “countermeasures” to stabilize the situation, he said.

“These are serious military provocations of a terrible nature,” Zhang said. China demanded that India restrain its troops and punish the soldiers who fired their weapons.

India denied that its troops had used firearms. The Ministry of Defense released a statement saying that PLA soldiers were trying to “close-in” on a forward position on the border and “fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate” Indian troops.

An Indian official with knowledge of the incident who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Chinese soldiers were making a repeat attempt to cross the Line of Actual Control at a particular location. When Indian troops told them to go back, the official said, the Chinese soldiers “became aggressive and fired shots” in the air.

Tensions spiked last week when India said it had taken pre-emptive measures to “thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground” near Pangong Tso lake, a body of water that straddles the frontier. Indian soldiers went up to the border line that India claims and “took dominating heights that will give us an advantage over the long term,” the Indian official said.

China responded angrily, saying that India had “illegally crossed the LAC, made provocations, changed the status quo in the border areas and violated bilateral agreements.”

Apart from fighting a war in 1962, India and China have largely resolved flare-ups along their 2,200-mile border through dialogue. In 1975, four Indian soldiers were killed in the eastern Himalayas, the last time both countries acknowledged the use of firearms at the frontier.

The current buildup at the border is inherently dangerous, experts said. “This is an example of unintended escalation that can pick up momentum,” said Ajai Shukla, an Indian defense analyst and former army officer who has written extensively about the standoff.

“All it takes is one red-blooded guy on the other side to fire back, and before you know what’s what, you’re in a good old-fashioned firefight.”

Christopher Clary, a political scientist at the State University of New York at Albany and a former Pentagon official, said the risk of violence rises when troops are in close contact, and in particular “when they are trying to deny one another access to sites of tactical or operational significance.”

India and China both have “plenty of firepower in the region so things could get quite ugly, quite quickly if the restriction on firearms becomes inoperative,” he said.