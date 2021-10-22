On a recent day, Chong scoured canals behind skyscrapers for “Zouk Aunt,” an otter she had been following for years. Zouk Aunt first served as her family “nanny,” chaperoning her sister’s pups to swimming lessons and walks, only to be shunned by the group after the two females got into a fight. Now a mother herself, she has to fend for her pups in the financial district, while avoiding the neighborhood’s ruling family, the powerful Bishan otters.