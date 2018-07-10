SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s president has ordered an investigation into an allegation that the military drew up a plan to mobilize troops if protests worsened over the fate of his impeached predecessor last year.

A ruling party lawmaker last week disclosed what he called a military document showing it planned to use troops to maintain order if rallies either opposing or supporting then-President Park Geun-hye grew violent after a Constitutional Court ruling on her impeachment over a corruption scandal.

The court eventually ruled to oust Park, sparking rallies denouncing the verdict. But the rallies didn’t develop into a level that posed a threat to national security. The military plan wasn’t implemented.

President Moon Jae-in’s office said Tuesday that Moon ordered his defense minister to establish a special team to probe the allegation.

