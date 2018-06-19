PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — The father of a Mongolian model whose murder touched off a scandal in the highest levels of Malaysia’s recently ousted ruling party says he will ask new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to reopen the investigation into his daughter’s death.

Altantuya Shaariibuu was shot dead and her body blown up with plastic explosives outside Kuala Lumpur in October 2006. Two members of an elite police unit that provided bodyguards for Malaysia’s top leaders were convicted of killing her. A close aide to former Prime Minister Najib Razak, then defense minister, was reportedly her lover, and was tried but acquitted of abetting the crime, whose planner was never determined.

The victim’s father, Setev Shaariibuu, said Tuesday after meeting Malaysia’s attorney general that he will ask Mahathir on Wednesday to reopen the case.

