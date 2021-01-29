Police cordoned off the area and were investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
In 2012, an explosion under an Israeli Embassy car in New Delhi injured four people, including the wife of a diplomat. Police said two men riding on a motorbike planted the explosive device under the car when it stopped at a traffic signal. The device exploded soon afterward.
Israel accused Iran of involvement in that blast.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.