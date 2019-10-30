The company said Wednesday that its sales dipped 2% from a year earlier in April-September, to 4 trillion yen ($37.2 billion).

It said net profit was 340 billion yen ($3.1 billion), compared with 399 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly sales fell 3% to 2.1 trillion yen ($19.3 billion).

Sony’s profit forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020, was 540 billion yen ($5 billion), up 8%.

