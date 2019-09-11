Members of a right wing group, holding national flags and Rising Sun flags, visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Yuri Kageyama/AP)

South Korea formally asked the International Olympic Committee to ban the use of Japan’s Rising Sun flag at next year’s Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, comparing it to the Nazi swastika, in the latest salvo in a bitter row between the U.S. allies.

Seoul’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it has written to IOC President Thomas Bach expressing its disappointment and concern that the organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Games have not taken steps to ban displays of the flag.

The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, has been used by Japan for centuries and is still used by the country’s military Self-Defense Forces.

But it was also used by Japan’s Imperial Army and Navy during World War II and is resented by many South Koreans because of Japan’s brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945

Relations between South Korea and Japan have plummeted this year to their lowest level in decades this year. The dispute began over compensation for forced labor during colonial rule and spiraled into a series of tit-for-tat moves undermining trade and security cooperation.

Many South Koreans are boycotting Japanese goods, from beer to clothes, while tourism between the two countries has slumped.



A man dressed as an Imperial Army soldier stands behind the Rising Sun war flag at the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 15, 2019, the day of the 74th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Last month, South Korean Olympic officials urged the Tokyo organizing committee to ban the use of Rising Sun flag at the Games. The Japanese side responded by saying that the flag was widely used in Japan, was not considered a political statement and “is not viewed as a prohibited item.”

In its letter to the IOC, the South Korean government described the Rising Sun as “a war flag of Japanese army associated with Japanese imperialism during Japan’s military aggression in Asia including the Pacific War since the end of 19th century.” It also pointed out that the flag is still used for anti-foreign protests by Japanese far-right groups.

The flag reminds many Asians, including Koreans and Chinese, of “historical wounds and pains,” the South Korean letter said. It compared the flag to Nazi Germany’s swastika.

The ministry said displays of the Rising Sun flag do not correspond to “Olympism and the Olympic Value for promoting a peaceful society and the harmonious development of humankind,” and it asked the IOC to make take the Tokyo Organizing Committee ban its use in Olympic venues.

South Korean outrage over the use of the Rising Sun flag is a relatively recent phenomenon and has been inflamed by anti-Japan nationalism and a feeling that Japan has not properly apologized for its behavior during colonial rule.

Last week, Japan pulled out of an international fleet review hosted by South Korea after refusing to accede to a demand not to fly the Rising Sun flag from its ships.

Min Joo Kim in Seoul and Akiko Kashiwagi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Read more

Radioactive sushi: Japan-South Korea spat extends to Olympic cuisine

South Korea axes pact on sharing military intelligence with Japan

Japan-South Korea dispute escalates as both sides downgrade trade ties

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news