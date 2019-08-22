

South Korean protesters react as they hear the news that Seoul has scrapped its military-intelligence sharing agreement with Tokyo. The signs they are holding called for the deal to be abolished. (Lee Jin-Man/AP)

South Korea scrapped an agreement to share military intelligence with Japan on Thursday, dramatically escalating the stakes in the U.S. allies’ dispute over trade and historical grievances.

The decision is sure to be met with concern in the United States, which views intelligence sharing between the allies over North Korea as critical.

Kim You-geun of the National Security Council in Seoul said Japan’s decision to drop South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners earlier this month, citing security issues, “caused a grave change to the security cooperation between the two countries.”

“Given such circumstances, our government has decided that maintaining this agreement set for the sake of exchanging sensitive military information does not fit our national interest,” Kim told a news conference.

The pact, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, was signed in 2016 in the face of a growing threat from North Korea’s nuclear-weapons program.

The decision comes just a day after the foreign ministers from both countries met at a trilateral event in China, where they agreed to keep talking but failed to announce any progress at resolving their differences.

The United States had urged the two allies to settle their differences, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressing their “incredibly important” cooperation on North Korea.

A Japanese official called Seoul’s decision “extremely regrettable,” Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

Security experts were equally unhappy. “With Pyongyang bolstering its military capability through repeated weapons tests, the intelligence sharing is more important than ever to counter nuclear threats from North Korea,” said Lee Ho-ryung, a researcher at Korea Institute of Defense Analyses in Seoul, a state-run think tank.

“South Korea’s withdrawal from GSOMIA undermines trilateral security cooperation between the United States and its two most important allies in East Asia at a critical time,” Lee said, adding it would also send a “wrong signal to North Korea.”

Min Joo Kim in Seoul contributed to this report.

