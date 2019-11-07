Details of the alleged onboard killings weren’t immediately known.

South Korea has a policy of accepting North Koreans who wants to resettle in the South to avoid political oppressions and economic poverty at home. But a Seoul Unification Ministry spokesman, Lee Sang-min, said South Korea has decided to send the two fishermen back to North Korea because they allegedly committed “grave” crimes and couldn’t be protected by the South Korean government.

Lee said South Korea expelled the men to North Korea via an inter-Korean border village on Thursday. He said Seoul on Tuesday had informed Pyongyang of their planned deportations and that North Korea on Wednesday responded it would accept them.

Lee said Seoul has determined the two’s acceptance to the South Korean society would threaten its own public safety.

This story has been corrected to show North Korea responded Wednesday, not Thursday.

