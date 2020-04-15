Citizens of South Korea, including tens of thousands under quarantine, voted Wednesday as the country became the first to hold a national election in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic.

The government has done an immense amount of preparation to enable 44 million eligible voters to safely exercise their democratic rights.

"We are holding this election at a very hard time amid social distancing campaigns and a shrinking economy," said Kwon Soon-il, head of the National Election Commission in a speech on Tuesday, urging “each and every” voter to head to the polls “to show that you are the owner of this country.”

An extensive package of safety measures were put into place to ensure citizens could leave their homes and join the line of voters at polling stations without spreading the infection.

On Wednesday, mask-clad voters stood at three-foot intervals waiting to enter polling booths. Officials took the temperatures of voters at the gate and directed anyone with a reading above 99.5 Fahrenheit (37.5 Celsius) to a separate polling area. Each voter was given a plastic glove before entering the polling booth which was disinfected regularly.

For more than 3,100 coronavirus patients in the country, officials in hazmat suits set up polling stations at eight main quarantine centers.

The 70,000 South Koreans under quarantine at their homes like Jung were given a special time slot at polling stations after polls officially closed at 6 p.m. to ensure they could cast their ballots without crossing paths with regular voters.

Turnout had already surpassed 60 percent of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a record since 2004. Many had cast their ballots during two days of early voting last week, which helped reduce the crowd on the official election day.

The pandemic has already disrupted the primary season in the United States, forced local elections to be delayed in European countries, and prompted Poland to plan a mail-in ballot for its upcoming presidential election.

South Korea's election illustrates both the challenges to democracy posed by the virus and how they can be overcome. The country has never delayed an election, even during the Korean War or the 2009 outbreak of H1N1 influenza.

The Seoul government has the legal authority to cite a national calamity to postpone the election, “but postponing is out of the question for South Koreans,” said Duyeon Kim, a Korea expert at the International Crisis Group.

"South Koreans have trauma from two authoritarian regimes between 1963 and 1988, so elections are particularly essential to their democracy,” Kim said, referring to periods of postwar military rule.

Jung flew home from Sydney earlier this week after her working holiday there was disrupted by the pandemic, and made sure she got back in time for the elections. She was immediately placed in quarantine.

“Especially in these trying times, I felt the importance of my right to vote,” she said.

Coronavirus was not only a logistical challenge for these elections — it also became an election issue.

President Moon Jae-in was criticized in the early days of the outbreak for delaying a ban on travel from China and downplaying the crisis, arguing the virus would “disappear before long” in mid-February, just before cases surged. An online petition calling for his impeachment drew more than a million supporters that month.

But South Korea has since emerged as a model of how to bring the virus under control, through an extensive system of testing, tracing and monitoring. Without imposing a lockdown, it has brought the number of new infections down to below 50 a day, from a peak of 909 in late February.

Moon’s approval rating stood at 55 percent this week, according to one closely watched poll, an increase of more than 10 percentage points since January.

Park Sang-chul, professor of politics at Kyonggi University, says the virus turned out to be a political blessing for Moon and his ruling party.

“The sluggish economy and corruption scandals that have been bogging down the Moon government were dramatically overshadowed by its effective management of the coronavirus crisis,” Park said.

If the Moon administration performs well in these elections, Park said that would send a message to other political leaders around the world as they struggle with the challenges posed by the virus.