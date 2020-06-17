Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who is rapidly emerging as his de facto deputy, has become the face of the North’s hostile turn away from South Korea and the United States.

Kim’s regime has effectively tornup a joint declaration signed by the leaders of the two Koreas in the border village of Panmunjom in April 2018.

Moon, Kim Yo Jong said on Wednesday, was nothing but a flunky of the Americans, an “impudent man” whose “honeyed words” are offensive.

“It is our fixed judgment that it is no longer possible to discuss the North-South ties with such a servile partner engaging only in disgrace and self-ruin, being soaked by deep-rooted flunkyism,” she said in a statement, rejecting in a separate statement what she called a “tactless and sinister proposal” from the South to send an envoy for talks to resolve the row.

So dramatic has been the breakdown been that South Korea’s Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul offered to step down on Wednesday “to take all the responsibility for worsening inter-Korean relations.”

South Korea's quandary

The question now is whether anything can be rescued from the wreckage.

The Moon administration — long so accommodating and optimistic in its dealings with the North — finally seemed to run out of patience. It accused Kim Yo Jong of “totally missing the point” and undermining their offer of talks “with rude words.”

“We should not backtrack on hard-earned inter-Korean ties after even overcoming risks of a war,” said Moon's spokesman, Yoon Do-han, before warning North Korea to “show basic manners from now on.”

Nearly two years ago, Moon was given a VIP reception in Pyongyang, driven through the streets in an open-top car with cheering crowds. He made a historic speech to tens of thousands of North Koreans, to a standing ovation.

It was a triumphant moment for a man who was born to North Korean refugees, and who has staked much of his presidency on the idea of rapprochement — and the dream of eventual unification.

Kim Yo Jong seemed to delight in twisting the knife in her description of Moon on Wednesday.

“Whenever he makes a public appearance, he lets out childish and hope-filled dreamy rhetoric and tries to look big, just and principled just like an apostle of peace,” she said. “It was so regretful for me to see his disgusting behavior alone. So I decided to prepare a bomb of words to let it known to our people.”

Change after Hanoi summit

Whether Moon’s dream was ever realistic is debatable.

But what is clear is that it began to disintegrate in Hanoi in February 2019 with the collapse of President Trump and Kim Jong Un’s second summit. The failed talks hammered home the realization that the two sides remained very far apart on what closer ties meant, including the key issue of whether and under what conditions the North would consider dismantling its nuclear program.

It was at that moment that both Kim and Trump appeared to lose faith in Moon as mediator. But it has also been Moon’s failure to deliver the promised economic benefits of the 2018 Panmunjom declaration that has badly needled the leadership in the North.

Some of Moon’s closest advisers and many of his supporters blame Washington, and its refusal to allow South Korea significant wiggle room under U.N. Security Council sanctions on the North.

“Moon is between a rock and a hard place,” said Andrei Lankov, a North Korea expert at Kookmin University in Seoul. “He understands that the gains he is likely to get from improvement in relations with North Korea cannot even be compared with the losses if he annoys 'Donald the Unpredictable Trump’. So he has to balance.”

With sanctions blocking proposed joint economic projects, the Moon administration made proposals — from humanitarian aid to cultural exchanges — designed to respect the sanctions and “not annoy the United States,” Lankov said

“This is not the type of a game North Korea plays,” he added.” They want real material stuff — above all, money — and Moon government is not giving it to them.”

Warnings from North

But Pyongyang also senses cracks in the U.S.-South Korea alliance, and is trying to drive a wedge, experts say.

“North Korea is trying to coerce Seoul to essentially choose between Pyongyang or Washington,” said Duyeon Kim of the International Crisis Group. “I don’t think Moon will ever back away from engagement, unless Pyongyang does something that injures or kills South Koreans, but many of his supporters would blame the U.S. for soured inter-Korean relations.”

Kim Yo Jong’s main demand this month has been that the South prevent defectors and other activists sending leaflets across the border — leaflets that attempt to undermine the regime. Seoul’s promise to crack down on the activists hasn’t satisfied her, as she seeks to gain maximum leverage.

On Wednesday, North Korea's army vowed to reoccupy border zones that had been demilitarized, as well as resuming military exercises there.

The Korean People's Army said it would also deploy troops to now-shuttered Kaesong industrial zone and Mount Kumgang tourist resort, ventures jointly established by the two Koreas in the past that Kim and Moon had pledged to reopen.

South Korea's Defense Ministry called the threat of military action a violation of inter-Korean peace accords, and warned the North it will “definitely pay the price” if the threat is acted upon.

Still, Moon is unlikely to abandon his dream. After his party won by a landslide in parliamentary elections in April — largely thanks to its handling of the coronavirus epidemic — he is effectively in a strong enough position to stick to his principles.

North Korea said a solution to the current crisis was “impossible” but then went on to say the crisis could be brought to an end “only when the proper price is paid.”