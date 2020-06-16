By Associated Press June 16, 2020 at 3:02 AM EDTSEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office amid rising tensions between the rivals.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy