South Korea deployed dozens of aircraft and vessels and more than 30 divers to search the area, but no passengers were found as of Friday morning.

“We presume that the helicopter crashed into sea within two minutes after liftoff (in Dokdo),” Seong said during a televised briefing. He said the helicopter was planning to transport the injured fisherman to a hospital in the mainland city of Daegu.

The Dokdo islets, called Takeshima in Japanese, are a subject of territorial disputes between the countries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD