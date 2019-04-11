SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the country’s decades-long ban on abortions is incompatible with the constitution, setting up a likely easing of restrictions.

Abortions have been illegal in South Korea since 1953 except for a few exceptions, such as when a woman is raped.

Convictions for violating the ban are rare. But the illegality of abortions creates a social stigma.

The court’s nine-justice panel said Thursday that it asked parliament to create legislation to ease the current anti-abortion regulations by the end of 2020.

It says the current abortion ban will be repealed if parliament fails to come up with new legislation by then.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.