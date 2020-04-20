By Associated Press April 20, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDTSEOUL, South Korea — South Korean government is looking into reports saying North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition after surgery.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy