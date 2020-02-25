The country has also reported 11 fatalities from the virus, mostly at a hospital in the county of Cheongdo, near Daegu, where a slew of infections was detected at a mental ward.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had called earlier for Americans to be prepared for the illness to spread there, adding new urgency to response efforts that had long focused on China and its Asian neighbors.
Chinese officials have reported a slowing in the number of new cases in recent days but it still has most of the world’s 80,000 cases and 2,700 deaths.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.