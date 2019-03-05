COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s government has proposed an increase in spending on public servants and incentives to boost agriculture and fisheries in the new annual budget, which opposition lawmakers criticize as an attempt to entice voters ahead of elections this year.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said the basic salaries of public sector employees will increase by 107 percent from 2016 to 2020, and the government has allocated 40 billion rupees ($222 million) in the budget to pay the increased amount. They will also receive an allowance of 2,500 rupees ($14) starting July 1.

The budget proposals come as Sri Lanka struggles to repay $5.9 billion in foreign loans this year, including $2.6 billion due in the first three months.

