Security personnel stand guard outside a mosque during Friday noon prayer in Colombo on April 26, 2019, following a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Friday intelligence failings allowed the devastating Easter attacks to take place and there would be a major reorganization of security services in the coming days.

Speaking at his residence to local media heads, Sirisena said both the head of the police and the defense secretary had been warned about the attacks but didn’t inform him. Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned Thursday and the president said he expected the police chief to soon follow suit.

In the aftermath of the attack by suicide bombers against churches and hotels that killed 253, it was revealed that intelligence from India a few weeks earlier had warned that the National Thowheed Jamaath was planning the attack. The president said the police did not do their job and act on the intelligence.

He also confirmed that Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the attack was killed in the blast at Shangri-La hotel.

He said of the 140 people with suspected links to the Islamic State group in the country, around 70 have already been arrested.

Police are looking in particular for ex-soldier Bathrudeen Mohammed Mohideen, known as Army Mohideen, who helped train the nine suicide bombers. Investigations show the bombers were mostly well educated and from affluent backgrounds.

Since the attacks on Sunday, social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp have been shut down by the government. Sirisena said that he was due to meet the social media heads today to decide if the ban will continue.

The furor surrounding the warnings over the bombings has been overshadowed by the deep divisions between Sirisena, the president, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who have been locked in a prolonged power struggle over the past year.

In his remarks, Sirisena took a swipe at his rival claiming that part of the reason the bombings happened was because Wickremesinghe’s government had weakened the intelligence system by prosecuting its members for alleged war crimes during the decades-long civil war that ended in 2009.

Wickremesinghe’s government has complained that the security services refused to pass on the warnings about the impending attacks.

Schemm reported from Addis Ababa, Ethi­o­pia. Niha Masih in New Delhi contributed to this report.

