Rajapaksa was the top defense official during the civil war, which ended in 2009, serving under his brother, then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
In 2015, the government agreed with the U.N. rights body to probe war crimes allegations.
If Rajapaksa wins the election and follows through with his comments, it would be a severe setback to Sri Lanka’s post-war reconciliation process.
