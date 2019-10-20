Rajapaksa, a powerful defense official in the government of his brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is a favorite to win the Nov. 16 election, in which national security has become the focal point.

While addressing an election rally on Saturday, Rajapaksa also pledged to bolster national security by improving intelligence services and also to provide legal cover to the intelligence officers, according to a statement released from his media office on Sunday.

Rajapaksa is a hero to many Sri Lankans — especially ethnic majority Sinhalese — for his crucial role in ending the prolonged civil war in this Indian ocean island nation a decade ago. His popularity is on the increase after the Easter attacks that killed 263 people and wounded 500 others.

Ranjith has previously said he has no faith in the two investigations into the blasts — one by a presidential commission and the other by a parliamentary committee.

President Maithripala Sirisena has said he was kept in the dark on intelligence about the planned attacks and vowed to “take stern action” against officials who failed to share it. He later appointed a presidential commission to probe the attack.

Following the attack, national police chief Pujith Jayasundara was suspended and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned. Both were later arrested after the presidential commission found grounds to charge them with dereliction of duties and criminal negligence.

