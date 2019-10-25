Gotabaya during the war was a defense official accused of condoning rape, extrajudicial executions and abductions. He is considered the top candidate in the elections scheduled in November.

His pledge differs from his previous promise to release all detained soldiers soon after he is elected, which was questioned as possibly bypassing legal procedure.

He has also asserted he will not recognize a resolution Sri Lanka co-sponsored at the United Nations human rights body promising to investigate allegations of war crimes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD