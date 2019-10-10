Security has become a key issue in the Nov. 17 election after the bombings, which killed more than 260 people.
Sajith Premadasa pledged Thursday to give priority to national security and “eliminate all forms of terrorism.” He said he would appoint Sarath Fonseka, who led the army when it defeated ethnic Tamil rebels, ending a 26-year civil war.
Premadasa’s main rival, Rajapaksa, is the brother of former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
